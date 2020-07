Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This truly unique Austin home has tons of character! Outside stands one of the few remaining Moon Towers in the United States. The lot has an alley and sits on a corner giving you extra parking options. There is extensive concrete patio space making this one of the best entertaining lots in the area. Modern kitchen, bathrooms, and lighting throughout the home. Bike ride downtown or walk to Ladybird Lake in just minutes.