Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Never been leased, sparkling two-story home with high ceilings and bright open floor plan in Scofield Farms. Large kitchen, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closets on main level plus 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Bonus great room for media/game room or office. large yard with sprinkler system. Lovely neighborhood and convenient location to shopping, dining and easy access to both Mopac Loop 1 and I-35.