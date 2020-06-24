1911 Barton Springs Rd

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Barton Springs CONDO~RENT TO OWN - Property Id: 100854



BARTON SPRINGS CONDO! Affordable luxury condos that embody everything you love about Austin, Texas. Overlooking Zilker Park and a short walk from the heart of the city, it's quite literally the place to be. Add in the endless amenities with that Austin energy and it really does have something for everybody. Located right at the entrance of Austin's most loved park and just a short walk to downtown, it's quite literally has something for everyone. With everything going on in and around Zilker Park, these units fly off the market! Six month "Rent to Own" options available. Reply for details and to schedule a Tour!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100854

Property Id 100854



(RLNE4713393)