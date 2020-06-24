All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1911 Barton Springs Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1911 Barton Springs Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1911 Barton Springs Rd

1911 Barton Springs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Zilker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1911 Barton Springs Road, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Barton Springs CONDO~RENT TO OWN - Property Id: 100854

BARTON SPRINGS CONDO! Affordable luxury condos that embody everything you love about Austin, Texas. Overlooking Zilker Park and a short walk from the heart of the city, it's quite literally the place to be. Add in the endless amenities with that Austin energy and it really does have something for everybody. Located right at the entrance of Austin's most loved park and just a short walk to downtown, it's quite literally has something for everyone. With everything going on in and around Zilker Park, these units fly off the market! Six month "Rent to Own" options available. Reply for details and to schedule a Tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100854
Property Id 100854

(RLNE4713393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Barton Springs Rd have any available units?
1911 Barton Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1911 Barton Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Barton Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Barton Springs Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 Barton Springs Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1911 Barton Springs Rd offer parking?
No, 1911 Barton Springs Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1911 Barton Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Barton Springs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Barton Springs Rd have a pool?
No, 1911 Barton Springs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Barton Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 1911 Barton Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Barton Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 Barton Springs Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 Barton Springs Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 Barton Springs Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trillium Terrace
6500 Menchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78758
Mueller Gardens Apartments
5020 Manor Road
Austin, TX 78723
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
The Village at Gracy Farms
2600 Gracy Farms Ln
Austin, TX 78758
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane
Austin, TX 78758
E6
2400 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Oak Creek
1507 Houston St
Austin, TX 78756

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin