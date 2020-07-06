All apartments in Austin
1909 Pequeno Street

1909 Pequeno Street · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Pequeno Street, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
Stunning home for rent in the desirable Brentwood/Crestview area. Located between downtown and the Domain, this gorgeous completely renovated home includes 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, +office +200 sqft exterior back studio. The large, modern kitchen opens to your family room, perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances, gas range, tankless hot water, and hardwood floors throughout. Modern landscaping, firepit, steel pergola & bamboo for complete privacy. Separate rear 10x12 shed w/ built-in shelving.
Complete Renovation
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Pequeno Street have any available units?
1909 Pequeno Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 Pequeno Street have?
Some of 1909 Pequeno Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Pequeno Street currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Pequeno Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Pequeno Street pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Pequeno Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1909 Pequeno Street offer parking?
No, 1909 Pequeno Street does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Pequeno Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Pequeno Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Pequeno Street have a pool?
No, 1909 Pequeno Street does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Pequeno Street have accessible units?
No, 1909 Pequeno Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Pequeno Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Pequeno Street does not have units with dishwashers.

