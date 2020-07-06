1909 Pequeno Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fire pit range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

Stunning home for rent in the desirable Brentwood/Crestview area. Located between downtown and the Domain, this gorgeous completely renovated home includes 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, +office +200 sqft exterior back studio. The large, modern kitchen opens to your family room, perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances, gas range, tankless hot water, and hardwood floors throughout. Modern landscaping, firepit, steel pergola & bamboo for complete privacy. Separate rear 10x12 shed w/ built-in shelving.

Complete Renovation

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.