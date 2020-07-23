1909 Morrow St B

All apartments in Austin
Location

1909 Morrow Street, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly Listed Crestview Duplex! 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an open floor plan with wood flooring throughout, the exterior features a screened porch and nice sized fenced yard. Short commute to all major highways, minutes away from entertainment, dining, and shopping! Washer/Dryer included.

The gas and water are shared meters so that will stay in the owners name and tenants will be charged a monthly flat rate for those ($25/person for water & $10-15/person for gas). The tenants will only need to transfer the electric and trash into their name.

(RLNE5881939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

