1909 Morrow St B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly Listed Crestview Duplex! 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an open floor plan with wood flooring throughout, the exterior features a screened porch and nice sized fenced yard. Short commute to all major highways, minutes away from entertainment, dining, and shopping! Washer/Dryer included.



The gas and water are shared meters so that will stay in the owners name and tenants will be charged a monthly flat rate for those ($25/person for water & $10-15/person for gas). The tenants will only need to transfer the electric and trash into their name.



(RLNE5881939)