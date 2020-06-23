1908 Patton Lane - A

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fresh and clean 1/1 with yard and no common wall with next door tenants~ Beautiful trees and yard~Flooring and interior paint just completed~Wood-like plank flooring throughout~ Walk in Closet~ bathroom redone with vanity and sink~ Only minute to downtown~Ready for move in~