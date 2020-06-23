Fresh and clean 1/1 with yard and no common wall with next door tenants~ Beautiful trees and yard~Flooring and interior paint just completed~Wood-like plank flooring throughout~ Walk in Closet~ bathroom redone with vanity and sink~ Only minute to downtown~Ready for move in~
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1908 Patton Lane - A have any available units?
1908 Patton Lane - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Patton Lane - A have?
Some of 1908 Patton Lane - A's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Patton Lane - A currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Patton Lane - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Patton Lane - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1908 Patton Lane - A is pet friendly.
Does 1908 Patton Lane - A offer parking?
No, 1908 Patton Lane - A does not offer parking.
Does 1908 Patton Lane - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 Patton Lane - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Patton Lane - A have a pool?
No, 1908 Patton Lane - A does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Patton Lane - A have accessible units?
No, 1908 Patton Lane - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Patton Lane - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 Patton Lane - A does not have units with dishwashers.