Centrally located minutes to downtown. All appliance come with the unit except washer and dryers. There are connections . Gas stove cooking , fenced yard, open floor plan , mature trees on lot. Grow a garden or just relax in your own oasis in the middle of downtown. There is an electric gate in the alley for access. If you are on 13th street walk through the gate and go behind the big house to discover your own little piece of Austin. Local cafes and bars are all walking distance.