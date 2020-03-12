All apartments in Austin
1906 Mirabeau Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1906 Mirabeau Street

1906 Mirabeau Street · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Mirabeau Street, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Many repairs just completed on this airy Lamplight Village home, plus brand new floors and complete interior painting. High ceilings, stone fireplace, two large living room/family rooms, stainless appliances and gas stove, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, laundry room with hookups, fenced yard and covered back patio. Just off Parmer, quick access to Mopac, Metric and the Domain. Pet friendly.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Security deposit $1495. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Mirabeau Street have any available units?
1906 Mirabeau Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Mirabeau Street have?
Some of 1906 Mirabeau Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Mirabeau Street currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Mirabeau Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Mirabeau Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Mirabeau Street is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Mirabeau Street offer parking?
No, 1906 Mirabeau Street does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Mirabeau Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Mirabeau Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Mirabeau Street have a pool?
No, 1906 Mirabeau Street does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Mirabeau Street have accessible units?
No, 1906 Mirabeau Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Mirabeau Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Mirabeau Street does not have units with dishwashers.
