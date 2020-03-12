1906 Mirabeau Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel air conditioning

Many repairs just completed on this airy Lamplight Village home, plus brand new floors and complete interior painting. High ceilings, stone fireplace, two large living room/family rooms, stainless appliances and gas stove, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, laundry room with hookups, fenced yard and covered back patio. Just off Parmer, quick access to Mopac, Metric and the Domain. Pet friendly.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Security deposit $1495.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.