Adorable stand alone 2 story residence on private east Austin location, walking distance to new trendy east Austin restaurants/shops, hike/bike trials/Lady Bird Lake, take a Lift or scooter to downtown, UT games, shows at Stubbs, all for solid lease price. Home features open floor plan with tile floors, natural light, laundry room and half bath down, 2 bedrooms up with laminate wood floors, 2" blinds, ceiling fans and much more. Pet friendly, call agent for details.