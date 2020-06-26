All apartments in Austin
1901 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit A
1901 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit A

1901 Rockmoor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Rockmoor Avenue, Austin, TX 78703
Tarrytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
High luxury 3 bedroom 2.5 bath modern contemporary duplex living in the heart of Tarrytown, just a block or two to Lake Austin and a five minute walk to Mozart's and The Hula Hut. Completely remodeled over the past year, this high luxury duplex is a must see. Stainless steel appliances, front loader washer and dryer, island Quartz slab kitchen, covered carport, master suite with walk-in shower, and a private outdoor back patio and upstairs deck. Call for a showing today! Pet fee is per pet per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
