1901 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

High luxury 3 bedroom 2.5 bath modern contemporary duplex living in the heart of Tarrytown, just a block or two to Lake Austin and a five minute walk to Mozart's and The Hula Hut. Completely remodeled over the past year, this high luxury duplex is a must see. Stainless steel appliances, front loader washer and dryer, island Quartz slab kitchen, covered carport, master suite with walk-in shower, and a private outdoor back patio and upstairs deck. Call for a showing today! Pet fee is per pet per month