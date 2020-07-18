All apartments in Austin
1812 Harvey St

1812 Harvey Street · (512) 222-3870
Location

1812 Harvey Street, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1812 Harvey St · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Gorgeous 3/1 House near MLK Transit Station - Prime Central East Austin neighborhood - Lease for immediate move-in! Walking distance to the MLK Transit Station, our charming home is located in a prime Central East Austin neighborhood. Completely remodeled, this 3/1 has ample light and new wood floors throughout. Updated floor plan design creates open kitchen/living concept. Beautiful kitchen features quartz countertops and new stainless appliance package. A new energy efficient air conditioning system provides maximum comfort at affordable utility cost.

Attached 2-car carport with storage closet and off-street parking. Utility closet has a new stackable washer and dryer. Fenced private yard has ample room to enjoy under a canopy of shade from multiple large trees.

Come see this house today!

Notes: Tenant responsible for water, wastewater, electric, gas, and trash.

(RLNE5886266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Harvey St have any available units?
1812 Harvey St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Harvey St have?
Some of 1812 Harvey St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Harvey St currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Harvey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Harvey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Harvey St is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Harvey St offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Harvey St offers parking.
Does 1812 Harvey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 Harvey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Harvey St have a pool?
No, 1812 Harvey St does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Harvey St have accessible units?
No, 1812 Harvey St does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Harvey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 Harvey St does not have units with dishwashers.
