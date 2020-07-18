1812 Harvey St

Amenities

Gorgeous 3/1 House near MLK Transit Station - Prime Central East Austin neighborhood - Lease for immediate move-in! Walking distance to the MLK Transit Station, our charming home is located in a prime Central East Austin neighborhood. Completely remodeled, this 3/1 has ample light and new wood floors throughout. Updated floor plan design creates open kitchen/living concept. Beautiful kitchen features quartz countertops and new stainless appliance package. A new energy efficient air conditioning system provides maximum comfort at affordable utility cost.



Attached 2-car carport with storage closet and off-street parking. Utility closet has a new stackable washer and dryer. Fenced private yard has ample room to enjoy under a canopy of shade from multiple large trees.



Come see this house today!



Notes: Tenant responsible for water, wastewater, electric, gas, and trash.



(RLNE5886266)