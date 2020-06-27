All apartments in Austin
1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757.
Last updated July 24 2019 at 4:32 PM

1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757

1809 Palo Duro Road · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Palo Duro Road, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bed, 1 bath home conventionally located in the Brentwood neighborhood in Central Austin near many shopping centers and restaurants. This beautiful home has carpet and hardwood flooring all throughout. The kitchen has black and stainless steel appliances and it located in rear of the home. With a small fenced backyard area.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757 have any available units?
1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757 have?
Some of 1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757 currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757 is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757 offer parking?
No, 1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757 does not offer parking.
Does 1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757 have a pool?
No, 1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757 does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757 have accessible units?
No, 1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757 does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757 does not have units with dishwashers.

