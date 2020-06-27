1809 Palo Duro Rd., Austin, TX 78757.

Charming 2 bed, 1 bath home conventionally located in the Brentwood neighborhood in Central Austin near many shopping centers and restaurants. This beautiful home has carpet and hardwood flooring all throughout. The kitchen has black and stainless steel appliances and it located in rear of the home. With a small fenced backyard area. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)