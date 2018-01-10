All apartments in Austin
1807 Prairie Knoll A
1807 Prairie Knoll A

1807 Prairie · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Prairie, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 2/1 Duplex in North Austin - 2/1 duplex with one-car garage and fenced back yard in great location off Metric / Gracy Farms. No carpet! Tile floors in main area and laminate floors in bedrooms, all appliances along with a washer and dryer. Great cozy location in north Austin Location near The Domain, IBM, National Instruments, Hi-Tech, Toll 45, Northridge ACC campus, Restaurants, Capitol Metro Rail and much more. Small pets negotiable. AISD schools - Pillow, Burnet, and Anderson.

(RLNE5106187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Prairie Knoll A have any available units?
1807 Prairie Knoll A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 Prairie Knoll A have?
Some of 1807 Prairie Knoll A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Prairie Knoll A currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Prairie Knoll A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Prairie Knoll A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 Prairie Knoll A is pet friendly.
Does 1807 Prairie Knoll A offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Prairie Knoll A offers parking.
Does 1807 Prairie Knoll A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1807 Prairie Knoll A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Prairie Knoll A have a pool?
No, 1807 Prairie Knoll A does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Prairie Knoll A have accessible units?
No, 1807 Prairie Knoll A does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Prairie Knoll A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 Prairie Knoll A does not have units with dishwashers.
