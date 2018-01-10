1807 Prairie Knoll A

Amenities

Cute 2/1 Duplex in North Austin - 2/1 duplex with one-car garage and fenced back yard in great location off Metric / Gracy Farms. No carpet! Tile floors in main area and laminate floors in bedrooms, all appliances along with a washer and dryer. Great cozy location in north Austin Location near The Domain, IBM, National Instruments, Hi-Tech, Toll 45, Northridge ACC campus, Restaurants, Capitol Metro Rail and much more. Small pets negotiable. AISD schools - Pillow, Burnet, and Anderson.



(RLNE5106187)