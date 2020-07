Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1801 Nueces Street Available 08/07/20 Charming & Updated 3 BR / 2 BA House Downtown & Walking Distance to the University of TX / Wood Floors - This well-maintained and remodeled 3 BR / 2 BA home is minutes away from Downtown and within walking distance to the University of Texas. High ceilings and two living areas provide ample space for entertaining. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Wood floors throughout the entire house. Washer/dryer included. Off-street parking for up to three cars. Pets negotiable. Available August for a 12 or 24 month lease.



Please call Brian Copland for a private showing.



Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin

512-576-0288



(RLNE5249393)