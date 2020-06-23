All apartments in Austin
1722 Woodward Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1722 Woodward Street

1722 Woodward Street · No Longer Available
Location

1722 Woodward Street, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Woodward Street, Austin, TX 78741 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malaya Lewis, Classic Realty Of Texas, (512) 668-9880. Available from: 03/15/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Renovated apartments steps town South Congress Entertainment District, St. Edwards University and short distance to downtown Austin, Hike and Bike Trail and University of Texas! Interior include wood plank flooring, stainless steal appliances, two tone paint, large closets and much more! Amenities include beautiful courtyards, a large dog park, large pool and sun deck! Built in 1990 Renovated in 2006 Amenities: Plank wood flooring., dogpark, Onsite Laundry, swimming pool, 5 Minutes from Downtown Austin, Business Center Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed Schedule Your Tour Today Malaya Lewis- Apartment Locator Classic Realty of Texas [ Published 31-Jan-19 / ID 2792274 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Woodward Street have any available units?
1722 Woodward Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Woodward Street have?
Some of 1722 Woodward Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Woodward Street currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Woodward Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Woodward Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 Woodward Street is pet friendly.
Does 1722 Woodward Street offer parking?
No, 1722 Woodward Street does not offer parking.
Does 1722 Woodward Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Woodward Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Woodward Street have a pool?
Yes, 1722 Woodward Street has a pool.
Does 1722 Woodward Street have accessible units?
No, 1722 Woodward Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Woodward Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 Woodward Street does not have units with dishwashers.
