1722 Woodward Street

Woodward Street, Austin, TX 78741 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malaya Lewis, Classic Realty Of Texas, (512) 668-9880. Available from: 03/15/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Renovated apartments steps town South Congress Entertainment District, St. Edwards University and short distance to downtown Austin, Hike and Bike Trail and University of Texas! Interior include wood plank flooring, stainless steal appliances, two tone paint, large closets and much more! Amenities include beautiful courtyards, a large dog park, large pool and sun deck! Built in 1990 Renovated in 2006 Amenities: Plank wood flooring., dogpark, Onsite Laundry, swimming pool, 5 Minutes from Downtown Austin, Business Center Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed Schedule Your Tour Today Malaya Lewis- Apartment Locator Classic Realty of Texas [ Published 31-Jan-19 / ID 2792274 ]