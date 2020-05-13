1718 GILES ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2-1 - 1018 sq. ft. - 1718 Giles - $2250.00 - 2-1 Home - No carpet, fireplace, spacious bathroom w/shower only, great washer/dryer closet space off living room, open kitchen w/built in table top, AWESOME patio & backyard w/lots of trees! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



(RLNE5109949)