1717 Bunche Road

ALL BILLS PAID: Exquisite Bungalow in the Heart of East Austin - PRICE INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES AND SUPERFAST WIFI. The home features smart-home amenities (voice controlled...everything), branded memory foam mattresses (Casper, Tuft & Needle, Tulo), designer aesthetic and a bamboo forest. And best of all: it's 10 mins from downtown, the airport and UT's campus. The bungalow is also close to the vibrant Caesar Chavez and East 6th St corridors where Austin's impressive dining and entertainment scene is continuing to blossom. Cultural landmarks like The Sahara Lounge are also all within walking distance.



