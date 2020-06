Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport parking

Recently updated 2 story, super charming with modern interior featuring, vaulted ceilings, 2 bedroom 2 bath, bonus loft area, open air stairs, new interior paint, new flooring in bedrooms, new fence & new balcony! Backyard offers large deck with benches with mature shaded trees, abundant natural light in to large family/dining room, open kitchen to living area, with granite counters and stainless apps, new ceiling fans throughout, indoor laundry, 2 car carport attached and much more!