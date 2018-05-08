Amenities

1704 Randolph Ridge Trail - Gorgeous Executive Home in Gated Westlake Community. This large 5 bed 3.5 bath home features a large lot & Mature trees. Home has 3 living areas & 3 Dining Areas, lots of windows, numerous porches, & Balconies. From the front of the house get downtown Austin Skyline views. In the back there is a large covered patio, large yard backs on to green belt with access to the Barton Creek Greenbelt. Exemplary Eanes Schools, exclusive enclave has close access to Loop 360/Mopac and is 10 mins to downtown.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5558858)