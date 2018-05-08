All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1704 Randolph Ridge Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1704 Randolph Ridge Trail
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1704 Randolph Ridge Trail

1704 Randolph Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1704 Randolph Ridge Trail, Austin, TX 78746

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1704 Randolph Ridge Trail - Gorgeous Executive Home in Gated Westlake Community. This large 5 bed 3.5 bath home features a large lot & Mature trees. Home has 3 living areas & 3 Dining Areas, lots of windows, numerous porches, & Balconies. From the front of the house get downtown Austin Skyline views. In the back there is a large covered patio, large yard backs on to green belt with access to the Barton Creek Greenbelt. Exemplary Eanes Schools, exclusive enclave has close access to Loop 360/Mopac and is 10 mins to downtown.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5558858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Randolph Ridge Trail have any available units?
1704 Randolph Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1704 Randolph Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Randolph Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Randolph Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 Randolph Ridge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1704 Randolph Ridge Trail offer parking?
No, 1704 Randolph Ridge Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1704 Randolph Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Randolph Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Randolph Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 1704 Randolph Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Randolph Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 1704 Randolph Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Randolph Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Randolph Ridge Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Randolph Ridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 Randolph Ridge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
Enfield Court Apartments
2606 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749
Volume 2
2604 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Sur512
5010 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78745
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin