1704 Garden St, Unit A

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This charming duplex unit located in desirable East Austin has 12' ceilings, double-paned energy-efficient windows, fenced backyard, deck, beautiful bathroom tile and more. Walk to restaurants, shopping and bars. Quick access to I-35. Includes refrigerator, gas stove, window AC units and space heaters. Lawn service included, with lush grounds in spring and summer. Cats and dogs welcome. Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, tenant referral gift cards! Security deposit $1550. Available May 3.



Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Contact us to schedule a showing.