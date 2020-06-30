All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:16 PM

1704 Garden St, Unit A

1704 Garden St · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Garden St, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This charming duplex unit located in desirable East Austin has 12' ceilings, double-paned energy-efficient windows, fenced backyard, deck, beautiful bathroom tile and more. Walk to restaurants, shopping and bars. Quick access to I-35. Includes refrigerator, gas stove, window AC units and space heaters. Lawn service included, with lush grounds in spring and summer. Cats and dogs welcome. Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, tenant referral gift cards! Security deposit $1550. Available May 3.

Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Garden St, Unit A have any available units?
1704 Garden St, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 Garden St, Unit A have?
Some of 1704 Garden St, Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Garden St, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Garden St, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Garden St, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 Garden St, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1704 Garden St, Unit A offer parking?
No, 1704 Garden St, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1704 Garden St, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Garden St, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Garden St, Unit A have a pool?
No, 1704 Garden St, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Garden St, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1704 Garden St, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Garden St, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Garden St, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

