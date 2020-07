Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated pool internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

The unit is fully furnished and ready to move in.

2 car attached garage with openers!

Washer and dryer in unit!

Awesome, deep pool right in front of the unit.

Beautiful new kitchen and bathrooms.

Available now!

Lease Details: Owner pays for HOA and trash pickup.

Tenant pays for City utilities (electricity and water) as well as internet.



(RLNE5769234)