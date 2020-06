Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Easy to show, text agent with 2 hour notice. Gorgeous bungalow in the heart of Zilker. Beautiful hardwoods, huge remodeled kitchen, remodeled master bath. Large windows allow natural light. Oversized bedrooms. Feeds into Zilker elementary. Enjoy Barton Springs Pool, Lady Bird Hike & Bike trail, proximity to downtown, Sofi, Sola and Soco. Application to be made through smartmove, listing agent will send link to your clients. Contact agent if client has pets.