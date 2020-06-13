1640 E Riverside Dr

Amenities

Apartment Amenities



Designer interior finishes



Gourmet chef kitchens with stainless steel ENERGY STAR® appliances



Elegant quartz countertops



Soft close cabinets and drawers



Deep undermount sinks with modern kitchen faucets and pull-down sprayers



Vinyl wood flooring



Ceramic tile backsplashes



Ceiling fans



Full-size GE washers and dryers*



Huge walk-in closets



Scenic downtown and Lady Bird Lake views*



Private balconies and patios



Private fenced yards*



Spa inspired bathrooms with oversized soaking tubs



5-panel interior doors



Brand new renovated apartments



Community Amenities



ENERGY STAR® Certified community



Two courtyard swimming pools



24-hour state-of-the-art fitness zone



Social hub with full kitchen



24-hour java stop with Starbucks coffee



Cyber zone & reservable conference room with Wi-Fi



Scenic rooftop deck



Direct lake access and boat docks & kayak storage



Steps to Lady Bird Lake hike & bike trail



On-site laundry facilities



Covered garage with direct access at each level & reservable spaces available



Over 15,000 square feet of on-site retail and restaurants



Conveniently located near UT shuttle and Cap Metro stop



5 minutes to Downtown



Pet-friendly community with dog park and paw wash



Interior resident storage rooms available



Valet trash and recycling with complimentary recycling bags



