Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

1640 E Riverside Dr

1640 East Riverside Drive · (512) 877-4008
Location

1640 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Apartment Amenities

Designer interior finishes

Gourmet chef kitchens with stainless steel ENERGY STAR® appliances

Elegant quartz countertops

Soft close cabinets and drawers

Deep undermount sinks with modern kitchen faucets and pull-down sprayers

Vinyl wood flooring

Ceramic tile backsplashes

Ceiling fans

Full-size GE washers and dryers*

Huge walk-in closets

Scenic downtown and Lady Bird Lake views*

Private balconies and patios

Private fenced yards*

Spa inspired bathrooms with oversized soaking tubs

5-panel interior doors

Brand new renovated apartments

Community Amenities

ENERGY STAR® Certified community

Two courtyard swimming pools

24-hour state-of-the-art fitness zone

Social hub with full kitchen

24-hour java stop with Starbucks coffee

Cyber zone & reservable conference room with Wi-Fi

Scenic rooftop deck

Direct lake access and boat docks & kayak storage

Steps to Lady Bird Lake hike & bike trail

On-site laundry facilities

Covered garage with direct access at each level & reservable spaces available

Over 15,000 square feet of on-site retail and restaurants

Conveniently located near UT shuttle and Cap Metro stop

5 minutes to Downtown

Pet-friendly community with dog park and paw wash

Interior resident storage rooms available

Valet trash and recycling with complimentary recycling bags

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 E Riverside Dr have any available units?
1640 E Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 E Riverside Dr have?
Some of 1640 E Riverside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 E Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1640 E Riverside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 E Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1640 E Riverside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1640 E Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1640 E Riverside Dr does offer parking.
Does 1640 E Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1640 E Riverside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 E Riverside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1640 E Riverside Dr has a pool.
Does 1640 E Riverside Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 1640 E Riverside Dr has accessible units.
Does 1640 E Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 E Riverside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
