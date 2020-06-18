All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 16220 Wynstone LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
16220 Wynstone LN
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:15 PM

16220 Wynstone LN

16220 Wynstone Lane · (512) 616-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16220 Wynstone Lane, Austin, TX 78717

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2567 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
"Beautiful One Story on a Quiet, Tree Lined Street, Four Bedrooms, Extensive Tile, Covered Front and Rear Patios" This white stone one story is an ideal home on a quiet, tree lined street. The classic front entrance is protected by a covered front patio and ushers you in to a beautiful foyer and a front study/fourth bedroom. Taking advantage of every square foot, this home has a study, a formal dining area and a breakfast area. The central kitchen has easy care Corian counters, dark wood cabinets and built-in appliances, tile backsplash and a large pantry. The large family room has surround sound, a fireplace and lots of natural light. The Master Suite is spacious and has a luxurious master bath with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and a walk-in closet. Step outside to a beautiful, covered patio that extends the living space to the outdoors. Unique features of this special home include 4-sides stone, automatic sprinkler system. Located close to Elsa Summer elementary and the amenity center with swimming pool, tennis, and basketball and volleyball court. This is an incredible location - you are 30 minutes to downtown Austin, 15 minutes to the Cedar Park Event Center, Round Rock Outlet mall and easy access to Parmer Lane and IH-183 and IH-35. Endless shopping and dining is right outside your door, yet you are tucked into a quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16220 Wynstone LN have any available units?
16220 Wynstone LN has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 16220 Wynstone LN have?
Some of 16220 Wynstone LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16220 Wynstone LN currently offering any rent specials?
16220 Wynstone LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16220 Wynstone LN pet-friendly?
No, 16220 Wynstone LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 16220 Wynstone LN offer parking?
Yes, 16220 Wynstone LN does offer parking.
Does 16220 Wynstone LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16220 Wynstone LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16220 Wynstone LN have a pool?
Yes, 16220 Wynstone LN has a pool.
Does 16220 Wynstone LN have accessible units?
No, 16220 Wynstone LN does not have accessible units.
Does 16220 Wynstone LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16220 Wynstone LN has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 16220 Wynstone LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Keystone
5230 Thunder Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78759
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78750
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road
Austin, TX 78741
Urbana at Goodnight Ranch
9005 Alderman Drive
Austin, TX 78747
Nolina Flats
8021 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Silver Springs Apartments
12151 N Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78753
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln
Austin, TX 78746

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity