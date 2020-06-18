16220 Wynstone LN

Amenities

"Beautiful One Story on a Quiet, Tree Lined Street, Four Bedrooms, Extensive Tile, Covered Front and Rear Patios" This white stone one story is an ideal home on a quiet, tree lined street. The classic front entrance is protected by a covered front patio and ushers you in to a beautiful foyer and a front study/fourth bedroom. Taking advantage of every square foot, this home has a study, a formal dining area and a breakfast area. The central kitchen has easy care Corian counters, dark wood cabinets and built-in appliances, tile backsplash and a large pantry. The large family room has surround sound, a fireplace and lots of natural light. The Master Suite is spacious and has a luxurious master bath with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and a walk-in closet. Step outside to a beautiful, covered patio that extends the living space to the outdoors. Unique features of this special home include 4-sides stone, automatic sprinkler system. Located close to Elsa Summer elementary and the amenity center with swimming pool, tennis, and basketball and volleyball court. This is an incredible location - you are 30 minutes to downtown Austin, 15 minutes to the Cedar Park Event Center, Round Rock Outlet mall and easy access to Parmer Lane and IH-183 and IH-35. Endless shopping and dining is right outside your door, yet you are tucked into a quiet neighborhood.