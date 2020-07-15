All apartments in Austin
1622 E. 6th Street
Last updated June 30 2020 at 2:29 AM

1622 E. 6th Street

1622 East 6th Street · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1622 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
yoga
About Me

You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it. I find people apartments for a living. My website (Austinwithalex) is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff.

So you've become an action star recently huh? Yeah, seriously. Go along with it. But you're not just any action hero. You're a sophisticated East Austin action hero with super cool powers, an inclusive understanding of justice, and an impeccable sense of style. So what kind of cool actiony stuff are you good at? Well, you're really skilled at chasing bad guys (or bad gals, #badgalfeminism) on those scooters you find all over town now, you replace people's water with Topo Chico like a BAWS, saving them from uninspired flat non fizzy water. You bring the big cooler to the keep everyone's drinks cold when you float the river. You chase down no good polluters on your stand up paddle board on the river. You're like a vending machine of justice.

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Gourmet Kitchens Featuring Two Designer Color Schemes

Kitchen Prep Island with Pendant Lighting

Quartz Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Spacious Walk-In Closets

Custom Built-Ins

Spa Inspired Bathrooms with Soaking Tubs

Wood Plank-Style Flooring

USB Charging Outlets

Private Balconies

Individual Storage Units

Pet Friendly

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Wellness Center with Yoga and Fitness Studios, and Complementary Classes for Residents

WIFI in All Common Areas

Rooftop Terrace with Downtown Austin Views, Fire Pit, and Grilling Kitchen

Resident Lounge with Gourmet Demonstration Kitchen, Media Lounge, and Meeting Areas

Aqua Lounge with Games, TVs, Catering Kitchen, and Keg Refrigerator

Adjacent to Plaza Saltillo/Metro Rail

Pet Friendly Environment

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 E. 6th Street have any available units?
1622 E. 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 E. 6th Street have?
Some of 1622 E. 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 E. 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1622 E. 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 E. 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 E. 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1622 E. 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1622 E. 6th Street offers parking.
Does 1622 E. 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 E. 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 E. 6th Street have a pool?
No, 1622 E. 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1622 E. 6th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1622 E. 6th Street has accessible units.
Does 1622 E. 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 E. 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
