1621 West 5th Street

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
Your original plan was to move to Austin and start your life in that new cool tech company that just raised a bunch of money. You know, the one that has a cool office with things like bean bag chairs, ping pong tables, casual dress codes, and an alleged appreciation for work life balance. A few days after you settle into your new shnazzy Downtown abode, you start receiving weird phone calls. Lindsay Lohan, Mr. T, that guy from that 90's boy band whose name you keep forgetting, and Carrot Top (yeah, that one) have all individually come to the conclusion that you (and only you) can re catapult their careers into the stratosphere of coolness.
And fortunately, they still have sizable yet to be squandered frivolously amounts of money saved over from those random TV commercials and straight to DVD movies squirreled away. And they're ready to start paying you exorbitant retainer fees for advice on how to attain the levels of coolness that you have achieved to quickly.
Apartment Amenities
Air Conditioner
Cable Ready
Ceiling Fan
Dishwasher
Disposal
Efficient Appliances
Electronic Thermostat
Extra Storage
Handrails
Hardwood Floors
High Ceilings
Large Closets
Microwave
Patio/Balcony
Refrigerator
View
Washer/Dryer
Wheelchair Access
Window Coverings
Community Amenities
Bike Racks
Business Center
Controlled Access/Gated
Courtyard
Covered Parking
Elevator
Fitness Center
Free Weights
Garage
Night Patrol
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Management
Package Receiving
Pool
Public Transportation
Recycling
BBQ/Picnic Area