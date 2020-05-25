1616 Robinhood Trl

Amenities
Will consider pets! This home has a true two car garage. It is on a large corner lot with a fenced side yard. The home has recently had a fresh coat of paint, new carpet & new wood flooring. This is a spacious home with great flow for family & entertaining. Walls of windows both upstairs & down offer wonderful natural light. The spacious master suite has a large walk in closet, separate vanities & separate tub & shower. A bonus room on the first floor is perfect for a home office or play room.