1615 S 2nd ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*NO HOA FEE - PETS ALLOWED*A stunning new build ready to welcome its first tenant. This contemporary, 1407 SF free-standing home is a block away from S. 1st and a quick scooter ride to downtown, SoCo and Lamar. Large open kitchen with Wolf Range, stainless steel appliances, ample storage space. Second floor has two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. Outdoor living space features 340 SF of balcony and a fenced yard. High-end light fixtures, privacy glass, Whirlpool laundry pair, USB ports. Virtually Staged