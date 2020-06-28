All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 21 2019 at 12:09 AM

1615 S 2nd ST

1615 South 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1615 South 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*NO HOA FEE - PETS ALLOWED*A stunning new build ready to welcome its first tenant. This contemporary, 1407 SF free-standing home is a block away from S. 1st and a quick scooter ride to downtown, SoCo and Lamar. Large open kitchen with Wolf Range, stainless steel appliances, ample storage space. Second floor has two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. Outdoor living space features 340 SF of balcony and a fenced yard. High-end light fixtures, privacy glass, Whirlpool laundry pair, USB ports. Virtually Staged

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 S 2nd ST have any available units?
1615 S 2nd ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 S 2nd ST have?
Some of 1615 S 2nd ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 S 2nd ST currently offering any rent specials?
1615 S 2nd ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 S 2nd ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 S 2nd ST is pet friendly.
Does 1615 S 2nd ST offer parking?
No, 1615 S 2nd ST does not offer parking.
Does 1615 S 2nd ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 S 2nd ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 S 2nd ST have a pool?
Yes, 1615 S 2nd ST has a pool.
Does 1615 S 2nd ST have accessible units?
Yes, 1615 S 2nd ST has accessible units.
Does 1615 S 2nd ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 S 2nd ST has units with dishwashers.
