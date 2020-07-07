1607 Chelsea Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST: 2008 Construction 4 bed / 4 bath Home - Top of the line finishes, 2 car garage - 5-Star Green home. Oak floors, open granite and stainless kitchen w/big breakfast bar, alder wood cabinets. Natural light through Jeld-wen casement windows, smart-wired. Welcoming front /side porch and balcony off master. Travertine baths, great closets throughout. Bedroom down for guests, office. Living area with FP wired for flat screen. 9-10' ceilings both floors. Master suite has well-appointed walk-in closet, travertine vanity, dual sinks,jetted tub and separate shower.Sprinkler with rain sensor.



Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.



Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin



(RLNE2833835)