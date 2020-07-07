All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

1607 Chelsea Ln

1607 Chelsea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1607 Chelsea Lane, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST: 2008 Construction 4 bed / 4 bath Home - Top of the line finishes, 2 car garage - 5-Star Green home. Oak floors, open granite and stainless kitchen w/big breakfast bar, alder wood cabinets. Natural light through Jeld-wen casement windows, smart-wired. Welcoming front /side porch and balcony off master. Travertine baths, great closets throughout. Bedroom down for guests, office. Living area with FP wired for flat screen. 9-10' ceilings both floors. Master suite has well-appointed walk-in closet, travertine vanity, dual sinks,jetted tub and separate shower.Sprinkler with rain sensor.

Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin

(RLNE2833835)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Chelsea Ln have any available units?
1607 Chelsea Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 Chelsea Ln have?
Some of 1607 Chelsea Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Chelsea Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Chelsea Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Chelsea Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1607 Chelsea Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1607 Chelsea Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1607 Chelsea Ln offers parking.
Does 1607 Chelsea Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 Chelsea Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Chelsea Ln have a pool?
No, 1607 Chelsea Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Chelsea Ln have accessible units?
No, 1607 Chelsea Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Chelsea Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 Chelsea Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

