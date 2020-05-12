All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive

15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive · (512) 596-2128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive · Avail. Jul 8

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive Available 07/08/20 Well-Maintained 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Desirable Avery Ranch! - **All Apps Must Be Submitted to www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply**

Spacious 1-story nestled on a quiet street in popular Avery Ranch subdivision! 3 beds 2 baths plus office/study, large kitchen with center island that opens to the family room, high ceiling all around, indoor utilities, open porch in front, and huge patio space in the backyard. Brand new paint and carpet. Award-winning RRISD schools with convenient access to Hwy 183, Parmer Lane, and RR620/45Toll. Close to major employers, schools, and shopping. Great for entertaining or just your own piece of serenity. Washer and Dryer are provided as a courtesy!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Avery Ranch
YEAR BUILT: 2002

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- High Ceilings
- Convenient Location
- Open Floor Plan
- Spacious master suite
- Fully fenced yard
- Washer and Dryer are provided as a courtesy!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No pets at this property.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive have any available units?
15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive have?
Some of 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trillium Terrace
6500 Menchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Sofia Apartments
2201 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Villages at the Domain
11011 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78750
Tintara at Canyon Creek
7655 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks
6263 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity