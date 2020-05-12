Amenities

15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive Available 07/08/20 Well-Maintained 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Desirable Avery Ranch! - **All Apps Must Be Submitted to www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply**



Spacious 1-story nestled on a quiet street in popular Avery Ranch subdivision! 3 beds 2 baths plus office/study, large kitchen with center island that opens to the family room, high ceiling all around, indoor utilities, open porch in front, and huge patio space in the backyard. Brand new paint and carpet. Award-winning RRISD schools with convenient access to Hwy 183, Parmer Lane, and RR620/45Toll. Close to major employers, schools, and shopping. Great for entertaining or just your own piece of serenity. Washer and Dryer are provided as a courtesy!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Avery Ranch

YEAR BUILT: 2002



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- High Ceilings

- Convenient Location

- Open Floor Plan

- Spacious master suite

- Fully fenced yard

- Washer and Dryer are provided as a courtesy!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No pets at this property.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5845561)