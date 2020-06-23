All apartments in Austin
/
1513 Morgan Lane Unit B
1513 Morgan Lane Unit B

1513 Morgan Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1513 Morgan Ln, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
This well maintained and charming bungalow is like-new construction, built 2013! This home features stained concrete floors, an oversized bathroom and beautiful appliances, including washer and dryer! Large fenced backyard, great for pets! 2 bedroom '04 living at an unbelievable price! Adorable, close to all of the popular attractions on S 1st and S Lamar. Elegant modern touches include concrete flooring, butcher block counters and SS appliances. 2 reserved parking spaces and HUGE backyard that goes well beyond the fence belongs to this property. Open floorplan and spacious rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Morgan Lane Unit B have any available units?
1513 Morgan Lane Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Morgan Lane Unit B have?
Some of 1513 Morgan Lane Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Morgan Lane Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Morgan Lane Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Morgan Lane Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 Morgan Lane Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1513 Morgan Lane Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Morgan Lane Unit B does offer parking.
Does 1513 Morgan Lane Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 Morgan Lane Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Morgan Lane Unit B have a pool?
No, 1513 Morgan Lane Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Morgan Lane Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1513 Morgan Lane Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Morgan Lane Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Morgan Lane Unit B has units with dishwashers.
