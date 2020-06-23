1513 Morgan Lane Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access new construction pet friendly

This well maintained and charming bungalow is like-new construction, built 2013! This home features stained concrete floors, an oversized bathroom and beautiful appliances, including washer and dryer! Large fenced backyard, great for pets! 2 bedroom '04 living at an unbelievable price! Adorable, close to all of the popular attractions on S 1st and S Lamar. Elegant modern touches include concrete flooring, butcher block counters and SS appliances. 2 reserved parking spaces and HUGE backyard that goes well beyond the fence belongs to this property. Open floorplan and spacious rooms.