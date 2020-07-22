1510 W North Loop Blvd #922

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in North Central Austin - *** Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/COa9W4X_07E ***



Wonderful 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo in a great location! Open floor plan with Bamboo and Tile flooring throughout. Updated finished in the kitchen and the bathroom. Stainless steel appliances. Near Metro, Great schools and so much more. Check this out today! It won't last!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: 2 Reserved Parking

NEIGHBORHOOD: North Central Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1983



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Stainless steel appliances.

- Bamboo Flooring and other updated features.

- European modern bathroom finishes.

- Community pool!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on property.

- Utility fee: $30 per month covers Water and Trash

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent ( 90% refundable, 10% nonrefundable admin fee)

- Pets are not allowed per HOA



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5926362)