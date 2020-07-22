All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

1510 W North Loop Blvd #922

1510 West North Loop Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1510 West North Loop Boulevard, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in North Central Austin - *** Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/COa9W4X_07E ***

Wonderful 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo in a great location! Open floor plan with Bamboo and Tile flooring throughout. Updated finished in the kitchen and the bathroom. Stainless steel appliances. Near Metro, Great schools and so much more. Check this out today! It won't last!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Condo
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: 2 Reserved Parking
NEIGHBORHOOD: North Central Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1983

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Stainless steel appliances.
- Bamboo Flooring and other updated features.
- European modern bathroom finishes.
- Community pool!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on property.
- Utility fee: $30 per month covers Water and Trash
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent ( 90% refundable, 10% nonrefundable admin fee)
- Pets are not allowed per HOA

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5926362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 W North Loop Blvd #922 have any available units?
1510 W North Loop Blvd #922 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 W North Loop Blvd #922 have?
Some of 1510 W North Loop Blvd #922's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 W North Loop Blvd #922 currently offering any rent specials?
1510 W North Loop Blvd #922 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 W North Loop Blvd #922 pet-friendly?
No, 1510 W North Loop Blvd #922 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1510 W North Loop Blvd #922 offer parking?
Yes, 1510 W North Loop Blvd #922 offers parking.
Does 1510 W North Loop Blvd #922 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 W North Loop Blvd #922 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 W North Loop Blvd #922 have a pool?
Yes, 1510 W North Loop Blvd #922 has a pool.
Does 1510 W North Loop Blvd #922 have accessible units?
No, 1510 W North Loop Blvd #922 does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 W North Loop Blvd #922 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 W North Loop Blvd #922 does not have units with dishwashers.
