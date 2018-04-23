1510 South Lamar

Amenities
South Lamar - Property Id: 86312
Live in the Heart of South Austin! Close to Ziker Park, Barton Springs, SoCo and Downtown. Rooftop patio, pool, gym, lounge and free wifi in common areas. Close to Barton springs, Town Lake, Zilker Park and Downtown. Walking distance to many bars and dining places. Pet friendly, no breed or size restrictions. Move-in special, $500 off select units! Reply to schedule a Tour.
