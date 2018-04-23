All apartments in Austin
1510 South Lamar

1510 S Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1510 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
South Lamar - Property Id: 86312

Live in the Heart of South Austin! Close to Ziker Park, Barton Springs, SoCo and Downtown. Rooftop patio, pool, gym, lounge and free wifi in common areas. Close to Barton springs, Town Lake, Zilker Park and Downtown. Walking distance to many bars and dining places. Pet friendly, no breed or size restrictions. Move-in special, $500 off select units! Reply to schedule a Tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86312
Property Id 86312

(RLNE4935778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 South Lamar have any available units?
1510 South Lamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 South Lamar have?
Some of 1510 South Lamar's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 South Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
1510 South Lamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 South Lamar pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 South Lamar is pet friendly.
Does 1510 South Lamar offer parking?
No, 1510 South Lamar does not offer parking.
Does 1510 South Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 South Lamar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 South Lamar have a pool?
Yes, 1510 South Lamar has a pool.
Does 1510 South Lamar have accessible units?
No, 1510 South Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 South Lamar have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 South Lamar does not have units with dishwashers.
