Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Come see this gorgeous brand new home in the new Summerrow community, right down the street from Texican, Moontower and so much more! You would be the very first person to live in this space. 2 stories with brick and stucco exterior, upgraded stainless appliances, beautiful kitchen 42 Cabinets, wood floors on the main level, and blinds. HOA TAKES CARE OF MAINTAINING THE FRONT AND BACK YARD, no more mowing/trimming!! Don't miss this one.