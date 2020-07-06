1508 valleyridge dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Beautiful duplex on South central 78704. - Property Id: 70521



Top notch quality in the heart of all on South Lamar, mopac, S congress, IH 35 & 71 hwy.

With downtown down the road, plenty of eats, shoppings, entertainment, zilker park, coffee & groceries shops, lady bird lake and much more fun in the area.



Tile flooring throughout the house

Tile kitchen counter tops

Tile bathroom

Ceilling fans

Gas range, fridge & dishwasher

Nice shaded fenced backyard

Shed storage

Central Ac/heat

2 carport

1 utility & storage room with w/d hook ups

well maintained duplex, fresh paint and pretty clean.



Credit report and background check required.

Call or text Nancy to schedule a tour. Serious inquires only.

My pleasure to help you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/70521

