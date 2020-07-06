All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1508 valleyridge dr

1508 Valleyridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Valleyridge Drive, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Beautiful duplex on South central 78704. - Property Id: 70521

Top notch quality in the heart of all on South Lamar, mopac, S congress, IH 35 & 71 hwy.
With downtown down the road, plenty of eats, shoppings, entertainment, zilker park, coffee & groceries shops, lady bird lake and much more fun in the area.

Tile flooring throughout the house
Tile kitchen counter tops
Tile bathroom
Ceilling fans
Gas range, fridge & dishwasher
Nice shaded fenced backyard
Shed storage
Central Ac/heat
2 carport
1 utility & storage room with w/d hook ups
well maintained duplex, fresh paint and pretty clean.

Credit report and background check required.
Call or text Nancy to schedule a tour. Serious inquires only.
My pleasure to help you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/70521
Property Id 70521

(RLNE5705512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 valleyridge dr have any available units?
1508 valleyridge dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 valleyridge dr have?
Some of 1508 valleyridge dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 valleyridge dr currently offering any rent specials?
1508 valleyridge dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 valleyridge dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 valleyridge dr is pet friendly.
Does 1508 valleyridge dr offer parking?
Yes, 1508 valleyridge dr offers parking.
Does 1508 valleyridge dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 valleyridge dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 valleyridge dr have a pool?
No, 1508 valleyridge dr does not have a pool.
Does 1508 valleyridge dr have accessible units?
No, 1508 valleyridge dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 valleyridge dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 valleyridge dr has units with dishwashers.

