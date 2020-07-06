1508 valleyridge dr

Amenities
Beautiful duplex on South central 78704. - Property Id: 70521
Top notch quality in the heart of all on South Lamar, mopac, S congress, IH 35 & 71 hwy.
With downtown down the road, plenty of eats, shoppings, entertainment, zilker park, coffee & groceries shops, lady bird lake and much more fun in the area.
Tile flooring throughout the house
Tile kitchen counter tops
Tile bathroom
Ceilling fans
Gas range, fridge & dishwasher
Nice shaded fenced backyard
Shed storage
Central Ac/heat
2 carport
1 utility & storage room with w/d hook ups
well maintained duplex, fresh paint and pretty clean.
Credit report and background check required.
Call or text Nancy to schedule a tour. Serious inquires only.
My pleasure to help you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/70521
Property Id 70521
(RLNE5705512)