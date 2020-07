Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new build with all the bells and whistles. Never been lived in. Be the first to live in luxury. Features 4 beds, 3 baths with great room. Open floor plan with beautiful tile flooring throughout main floor. Master suite features dual vanities, large walk-in shower with dual shower heads & large walk-in closet. Entertain out on the covered patio. Community features dog park with ping pong table. Minutes to Idea Charter School, downtown, airport & Riverside dining & nightlife.