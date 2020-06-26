Amenities
1506 Lupine Lane Unit 2 Available 07/10/19 A Beautiful Cottage in Travis Heights East! - The best of both worlds! Downtown living in a beautiful, secluded hideaway neighborhood. Updated 1-bedroom/1-bath cottage nestled in a quiet tree lined neighborhood with easy access to downtown, Rainey St. East Riverside or SOCO and less than a mile to the Hike & Bike trail/Boardwalk, Lady Bird Lake, the new Oracle campus, restaurants and clubs. This adorable home boasts beautiful hardwood floors, quartz countertops, and updated everything: appliances, central heat/AC, energy efficient windows, ceiling fans, tank-less water heater and stack-able W/D. Included is a larger garage with storage and it is wired for cable/internet (Google Fiber can be added).
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4911198)