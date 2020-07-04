All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 23 2020 at 4:36 PM

1500 Summit ST

1500 Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Summit Street, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Stunning FULLY FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED luxury townhouse minutes from downtown. Open floor plan living, multiple balconies and enjoy downtown views from your private rooftop deck. High end design's throughout the unit. Acacia and concrete flooring, gourmet kitchen and floor to ceiling windows. Very close to the Oracle campus and Lady Bird Lake. Owner to pay sewer, water, internet, gas and trash collection. EXTERIOR STUCCO WORK HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR THE COMPLEX. SEE AGENT FOR MORE DETAILS AND TIMELINE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Summit ST have any available units?
1500 Summit ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Summit ST have?
Some of 1500 Summit ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Summit ST currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Summit ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Summit ST pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Summit ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1500 Summit ST offer parking?
No, 1500 Summit ST does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Summit ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Summit ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Summit ST have a pool?
No, 1500 Summit ST does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Summit ST have accessible units?
No, 1500 Summit ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Summit ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Summit ST has units with dishwashers.

