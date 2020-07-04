1500 Summit ST

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

Stunning FULLY FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED luxury townhouse minutes from downtown. Open floor plan living, multiple balconies and enjoy downtown views from your private rooftop deck. High end design's throughout the unit. Acacia and concrete flooring, gourmet kitchen and floor to ceiling windows. Very close to the Oracle campus and Lady Bird Lake. Owner to pay sewer, water, internet, gas and trash collection. EXTERIOR STUCCO WORK HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR THE COMPLEX. SEE AGENT FOR MORE DETAILS AND TIMELINE.