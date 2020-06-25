14508 Ballycastle Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

14508 Ballycastle - Property Id: 275617



This two story home, with the master upstairs, is located in the prestigious Avery Ranch subdivision in NW Austin. It features an open floorplan with a second living room upstairs. The floors are tile and wood, with no carpet.



The privacy fenced backyard also includes a covered patio. The Leander ISD schools are Rutledge Elementary, Stiles Middle School and Vista Ridge High.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275617

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5766751)