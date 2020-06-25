All apartments in Austin
14508 Ballycastle Trl
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

14508 Ballycastle Trl

14508 Ballycastle Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14508 Ballycastle Trail, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
14508 Ballycastle - Property Id: 275617

This two story home, with the master upstairs, is located in the prestigious Avery Ranch subdivision in NW Austin. It features an open floorplan with a second living room upstairs. The floors are tile and wood, with no carpet.

The privacy fenced backyard also includes a covered patio. The Leander ISD schools are Rutledge Elementary, Stiles Middle School and Vista Ridge High.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275617
Property Id 275617

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5766751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14508 Ballycastle Trl have any available units?
14508 Ballycastle Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14508 Ballycastle Trl have?
Some of 14508 Ballycastle Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14508 Ballycastle Trl currently offering any rent specials?
14508 Ballycastle Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14508 Ballycastle Trl pet-friendly?
No, 14508 Ballycastle Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 14508 Ballycastle Trl offer parking?
No, 14508 Ballycastle Trl does not offer parking.
Does 14508 Ballycastle Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14508 Ballycastle Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14508 Ballycastle Trl have a pool?
No, 14508 Ballycastle Trl does not have a pool.
Does 14508 Ballycastle Trl have accessible units?
No, 14508 Ballycastle Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 14508 Ballycastle Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14508 Ballycastle Trl has units with dishwashers.
