14508 Ballycastle Trl

14508 Ballycastle - Property Id: 275617
This two story home, with the master upstairs, is located in the prestigious Avery Ranch subdivision in NW Austin. It features an open floorplan with a second living room upstairs. The floors are tile and wood, with no carpet.
The privacy fenced backyard also includes a covered patio. The Leander ISD schools are Rutledge Elementary, Stiles Middle School and Vista Ridge High.
No Pets Allowed
