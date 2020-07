Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace bathtub oven

Charming, One Story, Family Home on Lushly Landscaped Lot. Open Floor Plan with Large Kitchen, Dining and Family Room. Family Room features Gas Fireplace, Updated Flooring and Tons of Natural Light. Oversized Master with Dual Vanities, Walk In Closet, Separate Shower and Jetted Garden Tub. Heavily Treed Lot with Sprinkler System and plenty of room for Kids and Pets. Great Neighborhood Amenities, Excellent Schools, close to Shopping and 183.