Last updated November 16 2019 at 3:27 AM

14233 THE LAKES BLVD

14233 the Lakes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14233 the Lakes Boulevard, Austin, TX 78660

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city without sacrificing your love of luxury and settle into your new home at this elegant community. Located only minutes from the excitement of downtown Austin, you'll be near Austin?s tech district with a close proximity to a variety of restaurants, retail, and entertainment hubs. While some units vary, most apartments here include: 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer connections, your choice of stainless steel or black appliances in your unit, and much more for a truly luxurious living experience. Enjoy a variety of amenities comparable to a high-end resort such as a health and fitness center complete with cold towel service, an oversized, sparkling swimming pool, fully equipped outdoor kitchens and a clubhouse outfitted with a coffee bar and resident media lounge for get-togethers and other occasions. And don?t forget your furry friend, this pet-friendly community includes a dog park and pet spa to keep your pal as happy and comfortable as you are! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14233 THE LAKES BLVD have any available units?
14233 THE LAKES BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14233 THE LAKES BLVD have?
Some of 14233 THE LAKES BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14233 THE LAKES BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
14233 THE LAKES BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14233 THE LAKES BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 14233 THE LAKES BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 14233 THE LAKES BLVD offer parking?
No, 14233 THE LAKES BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 14233 THE LAKES BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14233 THE LAKES BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14233 THE LAKES BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 14233 THE LAKES BLVD has a pool.
Does 14233 THE LAKES BLVD have accessible units?
No, 14233 THE LAKES BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 14233 THE LAKES BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 14233 THE LAKES BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.

