14233 THE LAKES BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city without sacrificing your love of luxury and settle into your new home at this elegant community. Located only minutes from the excitement of downtown Austin, you'll be near Austin?s tech district with a close proximity to a variety of restaurants, retail, and entertainment hubs. While some units vary, most apartments here include: 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer connections, your choice of stainless steel or black appliances in your unit, and much more for a truly luxurious living experience. Enjoy a variety of amenities comparable to a high-end resort such as a health and fitness center complete with cold towel service, an oversized, sparkling swimming pool, fully equipped outdoor kitchens and a clubhouse outfitted with a coffee bar and resident media lounge for get-togethers and other occasions. And don?t forget your furry friend, this pet-friendly community includes a dog park and pet spa to keep your pal as happy and comfortable as you are! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.