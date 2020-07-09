All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1414 Strickland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1414 Strickland Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:24 PM

1414 Strickland Drive

1414 Strickland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1414 Strickland Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Centrally located 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom house, recently renovated and has all the bells and whistles. New stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, granite countertops, manicured landscaped front &; backyard. Separate HVAC system for each floor, that is controlled by a separate Nest thermostat. The home is located only 13 mins to Downtown Austin, and 10 mins to South Congress and all major highways. A short drive to South Park Meadow shopping center and Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Strickland Drive have any available units?
1414 Strickland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Strickland Drive have?
Some of 1414 Strickland Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Strickland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Strickland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Strickland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Strickland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1414 Strickland Drive offer parking?
No, 1414 Strickland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1414 Strickland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Strickland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Strickland Drive have a pool?
No, 1414 Strickland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Strickland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1414 Strickland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Strickland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Strickland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
The Ridge Apartments
6805 Wood Hollow Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Chandelier
2336 Douglas St
Austin, TX 78741
Cascade
1221 Algarita Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd
Austin, TX 78744

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin