14107 Luisium View

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Beautiful new condo in serene neighborhood! - Located in the new section of Fort Dessau, this home features a beautifully designed floor plan. Fort Dessau is commuter friendly with easy access to IH-35, SH45, SH130 & Hwy. 183; convenient to Dell, Samsung, GM and Allergan. Nearby shopping at La Frontera, Stone Hill Town Center, and the Domain. This community is adjacent to Lake Pflugerville and Park, with plenty of outdoor recreational activities to enjoy such as fishing, swimming, canoeing, jogging, biking and more!



Smart Home Technology. An elegant 1795 sqft. masterpiece, the Big Bend immediately impresses with its 18' tall ceiling in the foyer! The gourmet kitchen includes stainless appliances, recessed lighting, a walk-in pantry, new side by side SS frig, granite counter tops & a large island that looks onto the family room. The downstairs Master bathroom has an oversized walk-in shower, raised dual quartz vanities, a water closet & a large two-tiered walk-in closet.



**MOVE IN SPECIAL w/ 18 Mo-lease $1,750 first 6 mos, then $1,850 for next 12 months*

Please call agent regarding pets.



$55/person application fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5072786)