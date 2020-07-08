1405 Drake Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport courtyard parking cats allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4705d5609b ---- Avail Now, No dogs, cat ok. Old Austin vintage charm in an amazing location! Only two blocks from SoCo. 5 min to downtown. Walk, bike, bus to all of Austin's attractions. Lovely bungalow-style house with real hardwood flooring, front patio and a porch swing. Two bright bedrooms on one side, converted carport on other side is large second living/den. Big kitchen and nice backyard deck. Off street parking. No pets. Applicants must can clean credit, combined income 3x rent, and good rental history.