Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1405 Drake Ave

1405 Drake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Drake Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4705d5609b ---- Avail Now, No dogs, cat ok. Old Austin vintage charm in an amazing location! Only two blocks from SoCo. 5 min to downtown. Walk, bike, bus to all of Austin's attractions. Lovely bungalow-style house with real hardwood flooring, front patio and a porch swing. Two bright bedrooms on one side, converted carport on other side is large second living/den. Big kitchen and nice backyard deck. Off street parking. No pets. Applicants must can clean credit, combined income 3x rent, and good rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1405 Drake Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Some of 1405 Drake Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
1405 Drake Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 1405 Drake Ave is pet friendly.
Yes, 1405 Drake Ave offers parking.
No, 1405 Drake Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 1405 Drake Ave does not have a pool.
No, 1405 Drake Ave does not have accessible units.
No, 1405 Drake Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

