1401 Valleyridge Cir

900 SqFt, 2/1 free-standing duplex unit has been fully renovated with high-end fixtures and appliances and a contemporary, thoughtfully designed interior. Stay, relax, enjoy!



THE SPACE



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

-Private entrance with 24/hr keypad access for convenience.

-No shared walls! Theres a garage between the duplex units so you can rest assured that you will have a quiet stay.

-Renovated (Sept 18) with brand new everything: high-end fixtures, appliances, Nest thermostat, modern color scheme, and repurposed shiplap wood.

-One parking space in driveway and tons of street parking right in front of the property

-Private and fenced backyard



BEDROOMS:

-Queen size bed in each room

-Master bedroom has a desk and chair

-Premium queen size, self-inflating air mattress (22 high) that can accommodate two responsibles comfortably.

-Each bedroom has a full-length mirror, hangers, and luggage rack for your convenience



BATHROOM:

-Body wash, shampoo, and conditioner provided

-Plenty of fresh towels available

-We provide complimentary q-tips, cotton rounds, and makeup remover at our properties because its the little details that make the difference

-Hair dryer



COOKING:

-Ice maker

-Knife set and knife sharpener

-Coffee Maker (Unlike most listings, we also offer complimentary coffee, filters, sugar, honey?and even a specialized coffee scoop)

-Spices/seasoning: Ces, Sea Salt, Bay leaves, Coriander, Fennel, Basil, Crushed Mint, Marjoram, Parsley, Celery Salt, Herbes De Provence (basil, marjoram, thyme, sage, savory, rosemary), Pizza Seasoning (oregano, basil, marjoram, garlic), Italian Seasoning (oregano, basil, thyme, rosemary, marjoram, garlic), Season Salt (salt, paprika, celery, pepper, turmeric). And of course, table salt and pepper.

-Tea Kettle

-Toaster

-15 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set (2 Saucepans and 2 Dutch Ovens with Glass Lids, 2 Fry Pans and 5 Non Stick Cooking Utensils; Oven Safe)

-Measuring cups and measuring spoons

-Vegetable steamer

-Oven mitt

-Potato peeler

-Cork screw

-Cutting board

-Dishes, bowls, flatware, cups, coffee mugs, wine glasses

-Mixing bowls of various sizes

-Food storage containers

-Paper towels and kitchen towels

-Dish soap, dishwasher detergent, hand soap

-Cooking oil



ENTERTAINING:

-Open floor plan convenient for cooking while interacting with others in the dining and living rooms

-Smart TV 39 with TV Antenna for local channels and Netflix (sorry, we dont offer cable).



OTHER BENEFITS OF STAYING WITH NATHAN AND JULIE:

-Iron and ironing board

-Safety: fire extinguisher and first aid kit.

-Stepping stool

-Over 1,000 trips hosted (so weve got the guest experience down to a science)

-We provide a Guidebook of our top rates things to do/see/eat in town. More than you could possibly do in a month :)



We hope to host you soon here in Austin. Reserve now before someone else does!



We are super close to everything: ~$7-8 Uber/Lyft ride to/from downtown.



5 mins to: SoLa

8 mins to: SoCo

10 mins to: Downtown/6th street/Town Lake walking/biking/running

11 mins to: Airport ABIA

12 mins to: Austins famous Rainey Street bar and restaurant district

16 mins to: UT Campus and football stadium

(Times calculated by car)



The neighborhood:

Overview:

Live like a local. Our neighborhood is super quiet with lots of large shade trees.

Strip away the glitz and glamor of nearby SoCo, and youll find yourself strolling South Lamars decidedly less trendy main streets. South Lamars affordable, low-key lifestyle is exemplified by its affordable eateries, cool thrift stores, and dive bars drink specials. For those on a shoestring, abundant green space and refreshing blue water provide plenty of active alternatives?assuring a great way to spend your time without having to spend all of your money.