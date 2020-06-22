All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 7 2019 at 8:52 AM

1401 Valleyridge Cir

1401 Valleyridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Valleyridge Circle, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
900 SqFt, 2/1 free-standing duplex unit has been fully renovated with high-end fixtures and appliances and a contemporary, thoughtfully designed interior. Stay, relax, enjoy!

THE SPACE

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
-Private entrance with 24/hr keypad access for convenience.
-No shared walls! Theres a garage between the duplex units so you can rest assured that you will have a quiet stay.
-Renovated (Sept 18) with brand new everything: high-end fixtures, appliances, Nest thermostat, modern color scheme, and repurposed shiplap wood.
-One parking space in driveway and tons of street parking right in front of the property
-Private and fenced backyard

BEDROOMS:
-Queen size bed in each room
-Master bedroom has a desk and chair
-Premium queen size, self-inflating air mattress (22 high) that can accommodate two responsibles comfortably.
-Each bedroom has a full-length mirror, hangers, and luggage rack for your convenience

BATHROOM:
-Body wash, shampoo, and conditioner provided
-Plenty of fresh towels available
-We provide complimentary q-tips, cotton rounds, and makeup remover at our properties because its the little details that make the difference
-Hair dryer

COOKING:
-Ice maker
-Knife set and knife sharpener
-Coffee Maker (Unlike most listings, we also offer complimentary coffee, filters, sugar, honey?and even a specialized coffee scoop)
-Spices/seasoning: Ces, Sea Salt, Bay leaves, Coriander, Fennel, Basil, Crushed Mint, Marjoram, Parsley, Celery Salt, Herbes De Provence (basil, marjoram, thyme, sage, savory, rosemary), Pizza Seasoning (oregano, basil, marjoram, garlic), Italian Seasoning (oregano, basil, thyme, rosemary, marjoram, garlic), Season Salt (salt, paprika, celery, pepper, turmeric). And of course, table salt and pepper.
-Tea Kettle
-Toaster
-15 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set (2 Saucepans and 2 Dutch Ovens with Glass Lids, 2 Fry Pans and 5 Non Stick Cooking Utensils; Oven Safe)
-Measuring cups and measuring spoons
-Vegetable steamer
-Oven mitt
-Potato peeler
-Cork screw
-Cutting board
-Dishes, bowls, flatware, cups, coffee mugs, wine glasses
-Mixing bowls of various sizes
-Food storage containers
-Paper towels and kitchen towels
-Dish soap, dishwasher detergent, hand soap
-Cooking oil

ENTERTAINING:
-Open floor plan convenient for cooking while interacting with others in the dining and living rooms
-Smart TV 39 with TV Antenna for local channels and Netflix (sorry, we dont offer cable).

OTHER BENEFITS OF STAYING WITH NATHAN AND JULIE:
-Iron and ironing board
-Safety: fire extinguisher and first aid kit.
-Stepping stool
-Over 1,000 trips hosted (so weve got the guest experience down to a science)
-We provide a Guidebook of our top rates things to do/see/eat in town. More than you could possibly do in a month :)

We hope to host you soon here in Austin. Reserve now before someone else does!

We are super close to everything: ~$7-8 Uber/Lyft ride to/from downtown.

5 mins to: SoLa
8 mins to: SoCo
10 mins to: Downtown/6th street/Town Lake walking/biking/running
11 mins to: Airport ABIA
12 mins to: Austins famous Rainey Street bar and restaurant district
16 mins to: UT Campus and football stadium
(Times calculated by car)

The neighborhood:
Overview:
Live like a local. Our neighborhood is super quiet with lots of large shade trees.
Strip away the glitz and glamor of nearby SoCo, and youll find yourself strolling South Lamars decidedly less trendy main streets. South Lamars affordable, low-key lifestyle is exemplified by its affordable eateries, cool thrift stores, and dive bars drink specials. For those on a shoestring, abundant green space and refreshing blue water provide plenty of active alternatives?assuring a great way to spend your time without having to spend all of your money.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Valleyridge Cir have any available units?
1401 Valleyridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Valleyridge Cir have?
Some of 1401 Valleyridge Cir's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Valleyridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Valleyridge Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Valleyridge Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Valleyridge Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1401 Valleyridge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Valleyridge Cir does offer parking.
Does 1401 Valleyridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Valleyridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Valleyridge Cir have a pool?
No, 1401 Valleyridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Valleyridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 1401 Valleyridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Valleyridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Valleyridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
