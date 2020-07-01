1401 Town Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Live The Downtown Austin Lifestyle Never Lived in Exquisite Executive/Celebrity Brownstone" - Live the downtown Austin lifestyle in this never lived in Exquisite Executive/Celebrity Brownstone" style town home with private elevator and rooftop balcony.Bustling East Riverside area just one block to Austin Town Lake and Kayak ride from downtown.All high-end finishes including Bosch Appliances,hardwood floors, custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, 12 Foot ceilings and 8 ft doors. Window Treatments just installed. Two car attached garage for easy parking or storage for all your toys.



(RLNE5411170)