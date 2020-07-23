Amenities
Dreamy Cabin on Lake Travis - Property Id: 321917
Rare opportunity to live in a true handmade Austin original
Price includes Internet, Utilities, and Private Lake Access
Ideal for an individual or couple
Incredibly idyllic setting surrounded by ancient oaks, fragrant junipers and adjacent to a huge swatch of LCRA preserve and Golden-Cheeked Warbler habitat
Sleeping Loft
Clawfoot Tub
Hardwood floors
Custom Woodwork Throughout
Newly remodeled kitchen
Huge covered deck
Detached Office / Studio
Wooded surroundings
Shaded yard
Secluded setting
Stained glass
Fire Pit
Lake View
Private Lake Access
Rustic yet refined interior
Trees, songbirds, and wildlife galore
Washer / Dryer
Storage Shed
Located in 78732
25 minutes to downtown Austin
Flexible move-in date
12+ month lease
$2,400 includes Internet and Utilities
Must provide employment history, proof of income, and multiple references
Keywords: bungalow, cabin, handmade house, hardwood floors, modern, unique, trees, lake, swimming, cottage, unique, homestead
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/13800-lake-view-drive-austin-tx/321917
Property Id 321917
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5959987)