Austin, TX
13800 Lake View Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

13800 Lake View Drive

13800 Lake View Drive · (512) 423-7508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13800 Lake View Drive, Austin, TX 78732

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fire pit
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
internet access
Dreamy Cabin on Lake Travis - Property Id: 321917

Rare opportunity to live in a true handmade Austin original
Price includes Internet, Utilities, and Private Lake Access
Ideal for an individual or couple
Incredibly idyllic setting surrounded by ancient oaks, fragrant junipers and adjacent to a huge swatch of LCRA preserve and Golden-Cheeked Warbler habitat

Sleeping Loft
Clawfoot Tub
Hardwood floors
Custom Woodwork Throughout
Newly remodeled kitchen
Huge covered deck
Detached Office / Studio
Wooded surroundings
Shaded yard
Secluded setting
Stained glass
Fire Pit
Lake View
Private Lake Access
Rustic yet refined interior
Trees, songbirds, and wildlife galore
Washer / Dryer
Storage Shed

Located in 78732
25 minutes to downtown Austin

Flexible move-in date
12+ month lease
$2,400 includes Internet and Utilities

Must provide employment history, proof of income, and multiple references

Keywords: bungalow, cabin, handmade house, hardwood floors, modern, unique, trees, lake, swimming, cottage, unique, homestead
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/13800-lake-view-drive-austin-tx/321917
Property Id 321917

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5959987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13800 Lake View Drive have any available units?
13800 Lake View Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13800 Lake View Drive have?
Some of 13800 Lake View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13800 Lake View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13800 Lake View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13800 Lake View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13800 Lake View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13800 Lake View Drive offer parking?
No, 13800 Lake View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13800 Lake View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13800 Lake View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13800 Lake View Drive have a pool?
No, 13800 Lake View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13800 Lake View Drive have accessible units?
No, 13800 Lake View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13800 Lake View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13800 Lake View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
