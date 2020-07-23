Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit internet access

Dreamy Cabin on Lake Travis - Property Id: 321917



Rare opportunity to live in a true handmade Austin original

Price includes Internet, Utilities, and Private Lake Access

Ideal for an individual or couple

Incredibly idyllic setting surrounded by ancient oaks, fragrant junipers and adjacent to a huge swatch of LCRA preserve and Golden-Cheeked Warbler habitat



Sleeping Loft

Clawfoot Tub

Hardwood floors

Custom Woodwork Throughout

Newly remodeled kitchen

Huge covered deck

Detached Office / Studio

Wooded surroundings

Shaded yard

Secluded setting

Stained glass

Fire Pit

Lake View

Private Lake Access

Rustic yet refined interior

Trees, songbirds, and wildlife galore

Washer / Dryer

Storage Shed



Located in 78732

25 minutes to downtown Austin



Flexible move-in date

12+ month lease

$2,400 includes Internet and Utilities



Must provide employment history, proof of income, and multiple references



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/13800-lake-view-drive-austin-tx/321917

No Dogs Allowed



