13709 ZINK BEND

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand New Construction! 2-story David Weekley Home is in the gated Presidio Station in Central Park community. The wonderful options make this home a retreat you'll love. Its second-floor living plan has 13ft ceilings in the living and dining areas with a beautiful balcony to relax in. Minutes from shopping, the MetroRail and amazing amenities. Easy access to 183, 45 & 620. Sure to delight any visitor, this home boasts stainless steel appliances, painted cabinets and a private backyard.