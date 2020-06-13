All apartments in Austin
13709 ZINK BEND
13709 ZINK BEND

13709 Zink Bend · No Longer Available
Location

13709 Zink Bend, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction! 2-story David Weekley Home is in the gated Presidio Station in Central Park community. The wonderful options make this home a retreat you'll love. Its second-floor living plan has 13ft ceilings in the living and dining areas with a beautiful balcony to relax in. Minutes from shopping, the MetroRail and amazing amenities. Easy access to 183, 45 & 620. Sure to delight any visitor, this home boasts stainless steel appliances, painted cabinets and a private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13709 ZINK BEND have any available units?
13709 ZINK BEND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13709 ZINK BEND have?
Some of 13709 ZINK BEND's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13709 ZINK BEND currently offering any rent specials?
13709 ZINK BEND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13709 ZINK BEND pet-friendly?
No, 13709 ZINK BEND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13709 ZINK BEND offer parking?
Yes, 13709 ZINK BEND offers parking.
Does 13709 ZINK BEND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13709 ZINK BEND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13709 ZINK BEND have a pool?
No, 13709 ZINK BEND does not have a pool.
Does 13709 ZINK BEND have accessible units?
No, 13709 ZINK BEND does not have accessible units.
Does 13709 ZINK BEND have units with dishwashers?
No, 13709 ZINK BEND does not have units with dishwashers.

