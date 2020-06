Amenities

patio / balcony garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FREE Rent in April. Move in any time after accepted Lease is signed without pro-rated rent. FOR LEASE *****Location! Location! Location! Just off Parmer Ln and Anderson Mill. Just minutes to the Domain, Samsung, Dell, etc. 3 Large bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Amazing loft area. Shaded privacy fenced yard. Open Floor plan. Spacious rooms.