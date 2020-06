Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool fireplace carpet

Beautifully updated 3 bed/2.5 bath nestled on cul-de-sac lot in desired Scofield Farms. Carpet & vinyl planking upstairs is only a year old, all ceramic tile downstairs. High ceilings make this house feel open and spacious, with beautiful views of the large backyard and extended patio area that is perfect for entertaining. Home office downstairs looks out to the tastefully kept xeriscaped front yard. Close to neighborhood park & pool, schools, & more!